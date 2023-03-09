Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 1:54 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The sun sets behind a suspension bridge over the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq.
2
A man walks past the Angel of the North sculpture after snowfall in Gateshead, Britain.
3
A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 "Grad" of 95 Air Assault brigade fires towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna.
4
Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during "Day of Resistance", as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv.
March 9, 2023
