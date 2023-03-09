Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

March 9, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

The sun sets behind a suspension bridge over the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq.
1 The sun sets behind a suspension bridge over the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq.
A man walks past the Angel of the North sculpture after snowfall in Gateshead, Britain.
2 A man walks past the Angel of the North sculpture after snowfall in Gateshead, Britain.
A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 &quot;Grad&quot; of 95 Air Assault brigade fires towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna.
3 A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 "Grad" of 95 Air Assault brigade fires towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna.
Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during &quot;Day of Resistance&quot;, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv.
4 Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during "Day of Resistance", as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG