Breaking News
Day in Photos
March 9, 2025
March 09, 2025 1:18 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A person holds a picture of Pope Francis near the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy.
2
The newly named 72nd Borana Pastoralist chief, 'Aba Gada' Guyo Wariyo, 37, rides a horse during his swearing ceremony in Arero, Ethiopia.
3
Veiled Hindu women playfully beat men with bamboo sticks as they take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh, India.
4
A woman throws feathers during an anti-vaccine protest, on the COVID-19 Day of Reflection, marking 5 years since the start of the pandemic, in London.
March 9, 2025
