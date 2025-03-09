Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

March 9, 2025

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A person holds a picture of Pope Francis near the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy.
1 A person holds a picture of Pope Francis near the statue of late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital where Pope Francis is admitted to continue treatment, in Rome, Italy.
The newly named 72nd Borana Pastoralist chief, &#39;Aba Gada&#39; Guyo Wariyo, 37, rides a horse during his swearing ceremony in Arero, Ethiopia.
2 The newly named 72nd Borana Pastoralist chief, 'Aba Gada' Guyo Wariyo, 37, rides a horse during his swearing ceremony in Arero, Ethiopia.
Veiled Hindu women playfully beat men with bamboo sticks as they take part in &quot;Lathmar Holi&quot; celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh, India.
3 Veiled Hindu women playfully beat men with bamboo sticks as they take part in "Lathmar Holi" celebrations in the town of Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh, India.
A woman throws feathers during an anti-vaccine protest, on the COVID-19 Day of Reflection, marking 5 years since the start of the pandemic, in London.
4 A woman throws feathers during an anti-vaccine protest, on the COVID-19 Day of Reflection, marking 5 years since the start of the pandemic, in London.

Load more

XS
SM
MD
LG