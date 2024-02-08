Accessibility links

5 Marines Aboard Helicopter That Went Down Outside San Diego Confirmed Dead, Military Says

A U.S. Marine carries gear at a command center in Kitchen Creek, Calififornia, Feb. 7, 2024. A Marine Corps helicopter that had been missing with five troops aboard was found Wednesday morning in a mountainous area outside San Diego.
San Diego, California — 

Five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego are confirmed dead, military said.

Authorities say the CH-53E Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night while returning to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego after training at Creech Air Force Base, northwest of Las Vegas.

"It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and the "Flying Tigers," Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement.

The names of the Marines were not immediately released.

The craft was discovered Wednesday morning near the mountain community of Pine Valley, an hour's drive from San Diego.

