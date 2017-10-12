Mars Leads American Music Awards Nominations With Eight

Bruno Mars topped the field of American Music Awards nominations announced Thursday, receiving eight nods, while The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd received five nominations apiece.

Mars, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Lamar and Sheeran received nominations for the artist of the year award, the top AMA prize.

Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi received four nominations each, including favorite pop/rock song for their hit collaboration Despacito. The video for Despacito, which set the record for most-watched clip on YouTube with more than 3 billion views, was also nominated for video of the year.

Keith Urban led country artists with three nominations. Nominees for the new artist of the year were James Arthur, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd.

Alessia Cara, Lady Gaga and Rihanna were nominated for the favorite female pop/rock artist award.

The awards show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The AMA winners are determined by a vote of fans.