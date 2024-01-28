2 Masked Assailants Attack a Church in Istanbul, Kill 1 Person

Two masked assailants attacked a church in Istanbul during Sunday services, killing one person, Turkish officials said.

According to a statement posted on X by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, the armed assailants attacked the Santa Maria Church in the Sariyer district at 11:40 a.m. local time. He did not specify what kind of weapons were used or whether anyone else was wounded.

Yerlikaya condemned the attack and said authorities are working on capturing the assailants. An investigation has been opened.