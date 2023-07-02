30 Shot at Baltimore Block Party 

Baltimore officials say 30 people were shot overnight at a block party near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Brooklyn Homes.

Police say three people are in critical condition and two people have died.

Police say they received multiple calls about the shooting.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley described the crime scene as “extensive.” He said 20 of the victims were able to walk to the hospital

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed the assailants, “I want those who are responsible to hear me and hear me very clearly. We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight."