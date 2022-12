A massive aquarium in Berlin has burst, spilling 1,500 tropical fish and a million liters of water into the complex surrounding the structure and into the street.

About 100 emergency workers responded to the scene early Friday at the DomAquaree building .

Officials say they do not know what caused the Aqua Dom to collapse.

The aquarium was the centerpiece of the Radisson Blu hotel lobby and opened in 2003.

Guests have been moved out of the hotel.