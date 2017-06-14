Massive Fire Destroys London Apartment Tower

Rescuers in London are working to get residents out of a 27-story apartment tower that is engulfed in a massive fire. Officials fear a number of residents are trapped in the blaze.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared it a “major incident.”

London Metropolitan police officials say at least 200 firefighters are battling the blaze, as they worked to evacuate residents from the building in West London’s North Kensington area. Rescue teams are treating people for smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Witnesses told a local TV station they could hear residents screaming for help, while some of those trapped shined their cell phone lights in the hope of being spotted by rescuers.

“There is hardly anything left of the building now,” Tim Downe, a neighbor, told Sky News.

Those who escaped stood outside the building in their pajamas. The fire was first reported just after 1 a.m. London time.

Investigators say the cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.