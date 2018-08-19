Accessibility links

Massive Quake Strikes Near Tonga

A massive quake of magnitude 8.2 struck in the Pacific Ocean close to Fiji and Tonga on Sunday, but it was very deep and did not trigger a tsunami, the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake struck 347.7 miles (559.57 km) down. That depth would have dampened the shaking at the surface.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was too deep to cause a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-8.2 quake hit at a depth of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and was located 280 kilometers (174 miles) northeast of Fiji's Ndoi Island (red pin).
The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 8.0 and then upgraded to 8.2, a magnitude that could cause tremendous damage had it not been so deep.

The epicenter was 167 miles (270 km) east of Levuka in Fiji and 275 miles (443 km) west of Neiafu in Tonga.

The area is located on the earthquake-prone Ring of Fire.

