Maui Emergency Management Administrator Quits

Maui’s mayor has accepted the resignation of the administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Herman Andaya cited health reasons for his abrupt resignation Thursday, which was effective immediately, according to the County of Maui. His resignation comes a day after he defended not sounding the island’s emergency siren system during last week’s wildfire that has killed at least 111 people in what has become the deadliest U.S. wildfire in 100 years.

"Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible and I look forward to making that announcement soon," Mayor Richard Bissen said in a statement Thursday.

Andaya said Wednesday that he had "no regret" for not sounding the sirens because they are primarily used for tsunamis when people are urged to seek higher ground. He said he feared if the sirens had been activated, people would have headed into the fire instead of away from it.

The wildfires, which at one point spread more than a kilometer every minute, all but destroyed the town of Lahaina, a popular beachside tourist destination.