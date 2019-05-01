Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Straight Talk Africa
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
17:05 - 18:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Listen live
16:00 - 16:04
LIVE
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
Day in Photos
May 1, 2019
May 01, 2019 2:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A cameraman is hit by a tear gas canister during clashes with police on the sidelines of the annual May Day rally in Paris, France.
2
Japan's new Emperor Naruhito and new Empress Masako are driven to Imperial Palace to greet Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko in Tokyo.
3
In this photo released by Bureau of the Royal Household ,Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, right, presents a gift to Queen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya at Ampornsan Throne Hall in Bangkok. An announcement in the
Royal Gazette
said Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya is legally married to the 66-year-old king, and is now Queen Suthida.
4
The Chapel-en-le-Frith dancers perform an annual dance atop the Eccles Pike in Derbyshire, Britain, at sunrise, as part of the ancient Celtic festival Beltane, celebrated on May Day or the beginning of summer.
Load more
May 1, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
April 30, 2019
Day in Photos
April 29, 2019
Day in Photos
April 28, 2019
Day in Photos
April 26, 2019
Day in Photos
April 25, 2019
Day in Photos
April 24, 2019
Day in Photos
April 23, 2019
Day in Photos
April 22, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments