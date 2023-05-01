Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 1:54 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Police officers stand in front of the broken window of a shop during a demonstration on May Day (Labor Day) to mark the international day of the workers in Lyon, eastern France.
A labor activist holds a placard as he raises his fist, during a Labor Day protest near the U.S. Embassy, in Manila, Philippines.
A person reacts in front of a police vehicle as demonstrators clash with riot police during a May Day rally in Santiago, Chile.
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea.
May 1, 2023
