May 1, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Police officers stand in front of the broken window of a shop during a demonstration on May Day (Labor Day) to mark the international day of the workers in Lyon, eastern France.
A labor activist holds a placard as he raises his fist, during a Labor Day protest near the U.S. Embassy, in Manila, Philippines.
A person reacts in front of a police vehicle as demonstrators clash with riot police during a May Day rally in Santiago, Chile.
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a rally on May Day in Seoul, South Korea.
