Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 2:13 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman with her hands decorated with henna holds her voter identity card as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Bengaluru, India.
Members of the Mexican police take up positions in a show of force under a bridge that connects the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas. United States will officially end, May 11, 2023, its 40-month Covid-19 emergency, and the Title 42 law, a tool that has been used to prevent millions of migrants from entering the country.
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo on an inflatable mattress into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, May 9, 2023.
Samaritan worshippers gather at dawn to pray on top of Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, during celebrations of Passover according to their tradition.
