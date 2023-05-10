Accessibility links

May 10, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A woman with her hands decorated with henna holds her voter identity card as she waits to cast her vote at a polling station in Bengaluru, India.
2 Members of the Mexican police take up positions in a show of force under a bridge that connects the U.S. and Mexico, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas. United States  will officially end, May 11, 2023, its 40-month Covid-19 emergency, and the Title 42 law, a tool that has been used to prevent millions of migrants from entering the country. 
3 Migrants cross the Rio Bravo on an inflatable mattress into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, May 9, 2023.
4 Samaritan worshippers gather at dawn to pray on top of Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, during celebrations of Passover according to their tradition.

