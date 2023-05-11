Accessibility links

May 11, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Migrants try to get to the U.S. through the Rio Grande as seen from Matamoros, state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. A surge of migrants is expected at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration officially ends its use of Title 42.
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Ashkelon, Israel.
A diver warms up before the men's platform final at the Southeast Asian Games in the Morodok Techo National Aquatics Centre, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa react, ahead of a questions session in parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa.
