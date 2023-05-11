Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 11, 2023
May 11, 2023 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Migrants try to get to the U.S. through the Rio Grande as seen from Matamoros, state of Tamaulipas, Mexico. A surge of migrants is expected at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Biden administration officially ends its use of Title 42.
2
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system fires to intercept a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, near Ashkelon, Israel.
3
A diver warms up before the men's platform final at the Southeast Asian Games in the Morodok Techo National Aquatics Centre, Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
4
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa react, ahead of a questions session in parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa.
Load more
May 11, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
May 10, 2023
Day in Photos
May 9, 2023
Day in Photos
May 8, 2023
Day in Photos
May 7, 2023
Day in Photos
May 5, 2023
Day in Photos
May 4, 2023
Day in Photos
May 3, 2023
Day in Photos
May 2, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG