Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 2:09 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, is escorted by security officials as he arrives to appear in a court, in Islamabad, Pakistan. A high court in Islamabad has granted Khan a two-week reprieve from arrest in a graft case and granted him bail on the charge.
2
A woman gestures next to rubble, in the aftermath of deadly Israeli strikes, in the northern Gaza Strip.
3
Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers, as they wait between two border walls to apply for asylum, in San Diego. Hundreds of migrants remain waiting between the two walls, many for days.
4
Head Gardener Chris Crowder, 2nd right, and his team of gardeners work to prepare the world's oldest topiary garden in the grounds of Levens Hall, an Elizabethan stately home, near Kendal in north-west England. Levens Hall is hosting their World Topiary Day on May 14, 2023.
