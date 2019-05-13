Accessibility links
May 13, 2019
May 13, 2019 2:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Buddhist nuns pray during a ceremony at the Tam Chuc pagoda in Ha Nam province, Vietnam, ahead of Vesak Day celebrations.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as she tests the so-called Bernoulli effect with a table tennis ball and a hair dryer, next to Ernst-Andreas Ziegler and Armin Laschet, federal Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, during her visit to the Junior University in Wuppertal.
Kate Miller-Heidke of Australia performs during a rehearsal for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Riders compete during the stage three of the 102nd Giro d'Italia - Tour of Italy - cycle race, 220kms from Vinci to Orbetello.
May 13, 2019
