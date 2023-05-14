Accessibility links

May 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Afghan school girls attend a class at an open air primary school in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, receives the Charlemagne Prize for Services to European Unity from the Lord Mayor of Aachen Sibylle Keupen, right, in Aachen, Germany.
Nazim Cihan, 48, holds his bird as he votes at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey.
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat, rear center, talks to media after casting his vote during a general election at a polling station in Bangkok, Thailand.
