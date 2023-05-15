Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

May 15, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Chairman and Chief executive officer of Agence France-Presse, Fabrice Fries, speaks&nbsp;during commemoration ceremony of&nbsp;AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed in the Donbas region while covering the conflict in Ukraine.&nbsp;Soldin, died on May 9, 2023, when an AFP team came under fire from Grad rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut.&nbsp;
1 Chairman and Chief executive officer of Agence France-Presse, Fabrice Fries, speaks during commemoration ceremony of AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed in the Donbas region while covering the conflict in Ukraine. Soldin, died on May 9, 2023, when an AFP team came under fire from Grad rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut. 
Pita Limjaroenrat, 2nd right, leader of Move Forward Party, waves to his supporters, in Bangkok.&nbsp;Thailand&#39;s top two opposition parties began planning for the next stage in their bid to replace the military-dominated government.
2 Pita Limjaroenrat, 2nd right, leader of Move Forward Party, waves to his supporters, in Bangkok. Thailand's top two opposition parties began planning for the next stage in their bid to replace the military-dominated government.
Supporters of Pakistan Democratic Alliance protest outside the Supreme Court, in Islamabad.&nbsp;Protesters demanded the resignation of the chief justice over ordering the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
3 Supporters of Pakistan Democratic Alliance protest outside the Supreme Court, in Islamabad. Protesters demanded the resignation of the chief justice over ordering the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
People evacuate to take shelter in the nearest cyclone shelter at Shah Porir Dwip during the landfall of cyclone Mocha in Teknaf, Bangladesh, May 14, 2023.
4 People evacuate to take shelter in the nearest cyclone shelter at Shah Porir Dwip during the landfall of cyclone Mocha in Teknaf, Bangladesh, May 14, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG