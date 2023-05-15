Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 2:23 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Chairman and Chief executive officer of Agence France-Presse, Fabrice Fries, speaks during commemoration ceremony of AFP journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed in the Donbas region while covering the conflict in Ukraine. Soldin, died on May 9, 2023, when an AFP team came under fire from Grad rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut.
2
Pita Limjaroenrat, 2nd right, leader of Move Forward Party, waves to his supporters, in Bangkok. Thailand's top two opposition parties began planning for the next stage in their bid to replace the military-dominated government.
3
Supporters of Pakistan Democratic Alliance protest outside the Supreme Court, in Islamabad. Protesters demanded the resignation of the chief justice over ordering the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
4
People evacuate to take shelter in the nearest cyclone shelter at Shah Porir Dwip during the landfall of cyclone Mocha in Teknaf, Bangladesh, May 14, 2023.
Load more
May 15, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
May 14, 2023
Day in Photos
May 12, 2023
Day in Photos
May 11, 2023
Day in Photos
May 10, 2023
Day in Photos
May 9, 2023
Day in Photos
May 8, 2023
Day in Photos
May 7, 2023
Day in Photos
May 5, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG