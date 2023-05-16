Accessibility links

May 16, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Cattle graze on the meadow in front of the German parliament building, the Reichstag, during a protest of the environmental organization Greenpeace for for species-appropriate animal husbandry, in Berlin, Germany.
2 Local residents walk past damaged buildings after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar.
3 A Ukrainian serviceman attends an exercise in Chernihiv region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, May 15, 2023.
4 Police officers carry away an activist of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation), who previously glued himself to a street at Steglitz district to protest for climate councils, a speed limit on highways as well as for affordable public transport, in Berlin, Germany.

