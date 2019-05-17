Accessibility links

May 17, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan.
2 Visitors enjoy the scene from a window of the Xiangshan hotel designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei and built in 1982 in Beijing, China.
3 Activists supporting the sea rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea attach a giant life vest to the "Molecule Man" sculpture in Berlin, Germany.
4 A photographer takes a picture of the artwork "Straight" of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at the exhibition "Everything is art. Everything is politics" at Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Dusseldorf, Germany, May 16, 2019.

