African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
May 17, 2019
May 17, 2019 3:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Same-sex marriage supporters celebrate after Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan.
2
Visitors enjoy the scene from a window of the Xiangshan hotel designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei and built in 1982 in Beijing, China.
3
Activists supporting the sea rescue of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea attach a giant life vest to the "Molecule Man" sculpture in Berlin, Germany.
4
A photographer takes a picture of the artwork "Straight" of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei at the exhibition "Everything is art. Everything is politics" at Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen in Dusseldorf, Germany, May 16, 2019.
May 17, 2019
