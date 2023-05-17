May 17, 2023

2 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 2nd right at top, and his daughter, presumed to be named Ju Ae, right at top, inspect a military reconnaissance satellite at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this picture taken on May 16, 2023, and released May 17. Kim Jong Un has inspected North Korea's first military spy satellite and gave the go-ahead for its "future action plan," state media said on May 17. (Photo by KCNA via KNS / AFP)