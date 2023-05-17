Accessibility links
Day in Photos
May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Firemen and civil protection rescuers evacuate a woman with an inflatable boat in Forli after heavy rains caused major flooding in central Italy.
2
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, 2nd right at top, and his daughter, presumed to be named Ju Ae, right at top, inspect a military reconnaissance satellite at an undisclosed location in North Korea, in this picture taken on May 16, 2023, and released May 17. Kim Jong Un has inspected North Korea's first military spy satellite and gave the go-ahead for its "future action plan," state media said on May 17. (Photo by KCNA via KNS / AFP)
3
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
4
Members of the public wait for the arrival of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla, in Covent Garden, central London, for first joint engagement since the coronation.
