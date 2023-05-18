Accessibility links

May 18, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Alphajet aircrafts from the French elite acrobatic flying team &quot;Patrouille de France&quot; perform as they fly over the 701 Air Base in Salon-de-Provence, southern France.
People are rescued in Faenza, Italy, May 18, 2023.&nbsp;Exceptional rains in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least nine people, forcing the evacuation of thousands.&nbsp;
Ukrainian service members fire a mortar at a front line near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.
Palestinians take part in a protest against the annual flag march in Jerusalem which marks Jerusalem Day, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City.
