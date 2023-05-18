Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 2:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Alphajet aircrafts from the French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" perform as they fly over the 701 Air Base in Salon-de-Provence, southern France.
2
People are rescued in Faenza, Italy, May 18, 2023. Exceptional rains in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least nine people, forcing the evacuation of thousands.
3
Ukrainian service members fire a mortar at a front line near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region.
4
Palestinians take part in a protest against the annual flag march in Jerusalem which marks Jerusalem Day, at the Israel-Gaza border fence east of Gaza City.
May 18, 2023
