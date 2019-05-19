Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Press Freedom
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:05 - 15:30
How the United States Elects its President
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nightline Africa
Nightline Africa
Day in Photos
May 19, 2019
May 19, 2019 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Visitors release paper lanterns to celebrate Vesak Day at the Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java province, Indonesia.
2
A Sadhu (Hindu holy man) show his ink-marked finger after casting his vote in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh state during the 7th and final phase of India's general election.
3
A boy lights candles during the Visak Bochea Buddhist celebration at a pagoda in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, May 18, 2019. Buddhists commemorate the birth of Buddha, his attaining enlightenment and death on the day of the full moon, which falls on May 18 this year.
4
A cyclist wearing a costume of a cartoon character rides during the Cycling Festival in Moscow, Russia.
Load more
May 19, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
May 17, 2019
Day in Photos
May 16, 2019
Day in Photos
May 15, 2019
Day in Photos
May 14, 2019
Day in Photos
May 13, 2019
Day in Photos
May 12, 2019
May 10, 2019
Day in Photos
May 9, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments