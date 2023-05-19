Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 19, 2023
May 19, 2023 2:06 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
World leaders lay flower wreaths at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G-7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The G-7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from May 19 to 21, 2023.
2
Residents inspect the damage after a huge tree fell on informal settler homes along a creek in Manila, Philippines.
3
A man rides on a bicycle through floodwaters after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy.
4
Actor Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
May 19, 2023
