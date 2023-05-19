Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

May 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

World leaders lay flower wreaths at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G-7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The G-7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from May 19 to 21, 2023.
1 World leaders lay flower wreaths at the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims in the Peace Memorial Park as part of the G-7 Hiroshima Summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The G-7 Hiroshima Summit will be held from May 19 to 21, 2023.
Residents inspect the damage after a huge tree fell on informal settler homes along a creek in Manila, Philippines.
2 Residents inspect the damage after a huge tree fell on informal settler homes along a creek in Manila, Philippines.
A man rides on a bicycle through floodwaters after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy.
3 A man rides on a bicycle through floodwaters after heavy rains hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region, in Lugo, Italy.
Actor Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
4 Actor Harrison Ford holds his Honorary Palme d'Or Award at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG