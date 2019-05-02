Accessibility links
Day in Photos
May 2, 2019
May 02, 2019 2:23 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., left, places a prop chicken on the witness desk for Attorney General William Barr after he does not appear before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
2
Children monks ride a roller coaster during their visit at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea.
3
Indian fishermen pull a boat to higher ground on a beach in Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha as cyclone Fani approaches the Indian coastline.
4
Protesters dressed as clowns pose beside a Swiss police car during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland May 1, 2019.
