Day in Photos

May 2, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., left, places a prop chicken on the witness desk for Attorney General William Barr after he does not appear before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Children monks ride a roller coaster during their visit at the Everland amusement park in Yongin, South Korea.
Indian fishermen pull a boat to higher ground on a beach in Puri in the eastern Indian state of Odisha as cyclone Fani approaches the Indian coastline.
Protesters dressed as clowns pose beside a Swiss police car during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland May 1, 2019.
