Day in Photos

May 2, 2023


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Visitors to a mall grasp at air as they try out an augmented reality experience of a digital art gala in Beijing, China.
2 Riot police officers lob teargas canisters to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, during protests over cost of living and Kenyan President William Ruto's government, in Kisumu.
3 This aerial view shows makeshift structures of people displaced by drought at the Ladan internally displaced people (IDP) camp in Dolow, Somalia, May 1, 2023.
4 A kayaker floats down a flooded street, May 1, 2023, in downtown Davenport, Iowa.

