Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

May 20, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A shackled migrant woman in federal custody arrives for an immigration hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas.
1 A shackled migrant woman in federal custody arrives for an immigration hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas.
The new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds up a mace, the Ukrainian symbol of power, during his inauguration ceremony in Kyiv.
2 The new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds up a mace, the Ukrainian symbol of power, during his inauguration ceremony in Kyiv.
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle.
3 Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle.
Figurines are displayed as part of the Floella&#39;s Future stand at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London.
4 Figurines are displayed as part of the Floella's Future stand at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG