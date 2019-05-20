Accessibility links
Day in Photos
May 20, 2019
May 20, 2019 3:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A shackled migrant woman in federal custody arrives for an immigration hearing at the U.S. federal courthouse in McAllen, Texas.
2
The new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds up a mace, the Ukrainian symbol of power, during his inauguration ceremony in Kyiv.
3
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle.
4
Figurines are displayed as part of the Floella's Future stand at the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) Chelsea Flower Show in London.
