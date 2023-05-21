Accessibility links

Day in Photos

May 21, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

University students clean up plastics and other debris washed ashore at a port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
An Afghan boy and man work on clay ovens in Nangarhar province.
Climate activists pour vegetable charcoal in the Trevi Fountain water, during a demonstration against fossil fuels, in Rome, Italy, in this image obtained from social media.
Stewards push water off the rain cover as rain delays the start of the men&#39;s final tennis match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Denmark&#39;s Holger Rune at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy.
