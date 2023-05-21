Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 21, 2023
May 21, 2023 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
University students clean up plastics and other debris washed ashore at a port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia.
2
An Afghan boy and man work on clay ovens in Nangarhar province.
3
Climate activists pour vegetable charcoal in the Trevi Fountain water, during a demonstration against fossil fuels, in Rome, Italy, in this image obtained from social media.
4
Stewards push water off the rain cover as rain delays the start of the men's final tennis match between Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Denmark's Holger Rune at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Italy.
May 21, 2023
