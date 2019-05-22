Accessibility links
Day in Photos
May 22, 2019
May 22, 2019 2:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fire crackers explode near supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during clashes with the police in Jakarta, Indonesia. President Joko Widodo said authorities have the volatile situation in the country's capital under control after six people died in riots by supporters of his losing rival in last month's presidential election.
2
Police fire tear gas at protesters in Tanah Abang, Jakarta, Indonesia.
3
A Palestinian boy rides on a make-shift swing in an impoverished area in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
4
Japanese traditional female entertainers, or geisha, from Shimbashi area rehearse for "Azumaodori" at Shimbashi Enbujo Theater in Tokyo.
May 22, 2019
