Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Africa News Tonight
Africa News Tonight
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019 12:58 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Jessica Rodgers and neighbor Ray Arellana carry a stroller over downed power lines as they head to Rodgers' mother's apartment to check on damage after a tornado tore though Jefferson City, Mo.
2
An injured police officer leaves the area with the help of his colleagues after clashes with protesters in Jakarta, Indonesia, in this photo taken by Antara Foto.
3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah celebrate victory in India's general elections, in New Delhi.
4
A dog waits for its owner outside a polling station, where Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May voted in the European Parliament Elections, in Sonning, Britain.
May 23, 2019
