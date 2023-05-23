Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 2:01 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
2
A vendor pushes his cycle with toys while looking for customers, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
3
Gurkha veteran Hari Budha Magar, the first above-the-knee double amputee to scale Mount Everest, waves towards the media upon his arrival in Kathmandu, Nepal.
4
Security personnel with ballistic shields escort a vehicle carrying Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan as he leaves after appearing before an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad.
May 23, 2023
