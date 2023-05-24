Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 1:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. Sailors and Marines stand on the flight deck of the USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, as it passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week in New York Harbor.
2
Fighters of Russian Volunteer Corps stand atop on an APC during a press conference not far from the border in Sumy region, Ukraine.
3
The pack of riders cycles past a poppy field during the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race, 197 km between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle, near Venice.
4
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the opening of the new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland.
May 24, 2023
