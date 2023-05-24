Accessibility links

May 24, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

U.S. Sailors and Marines stand on the flight deck of the USS Bataan, a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, as it passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week in New York Harbor.
Fighters of Russian Volunteer Corps stand atop on an APC during a press conference not far from the border in Sumy region, Ukraine.
The pack of riders cycles past a poppy field during the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race, 197 km between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle, near Venice.
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the opening of the new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland.
