May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The giant letters spelling GUAM, a tourist spot on the beach, are scattered by high winds and precipitation a day after Typhoon Mawar passed over Tumon Bay, Guam. (Photo by James Reynolds/Twitter/@EarthUncutTV /AFP)
2
People watch the launch of South Korea’s homegrown Nuri space rocket in Goheung, South Korea. (Yonhap via Reuters)
3
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meets characters representing legendary and historical characters associated with Armagh during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, as part of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.
4
Members of Israel's military reservists hold a banner with the words "free laundry for Mrs. Netanyahu" as part of a stunt outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence to demonstrate against his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem.
