May 25, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

The giant letters spelling GUAM, a tourist spot on the beach, are scattered by high winds and precipitation a day after Typhoon Mawar passed over Tumon Bay, Guam. (Photo by James Reynolds/Twitter/@EarthUncutTV /AFP)
People watch the launch of South Korea’s homegrown Nuri space rocket in Goheung, South Korea. (Yonhap via Reuters)
King Charles III and Queen Camilla meets characters representing legendary and historical characters associated with Armagh during a visit to Market Theatre Square, Armagh, as part of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.
Members of Israel&#39;s military reservists hold a banner with the words &quot;free laundry for Mrs. Netanyahu&quot; as part of a stunt outside of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu&#39;s residence to demonstrate against his nationalist coalition government&#39;s judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem.
