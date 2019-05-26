Accessibility links

May 26, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, right, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe&#39;s wife Akie Abe visit a digital art museum in Tokyo.
The graves of war veterans are seen during the annual &#39;Flag Placement Ceremony&#39; to honor the fallen for Memorial Day at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, California, May 25, 2019.
Police detain a woman during a yellow vest protest with other groups in Brussels, Belgium.
A man evacuates a young girl after a reported airstrike by government forces and their allies in the jihadist-held Syrian town of Maaret Al-Noman in the southern Idlib province.
