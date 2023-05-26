Accessibility links

May 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Climate protesters pour oil over themselves as scuffles between police and protesters broke out with the use of tear gas during a demonstration on the outskirts of the Paris venue for TotalEnergies Annual General Meeting in Paris.
A photo with a long exposure and a movement effect shows overall leader INEOS Grenadiers's British rider Geraint Thomas waving onstage prior to the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia 2023 cycling race, 183 km between Longarone and Tre Cime di Lavaredo.
A police officer is reflected in a mirror on a wall of residential house damaged by part of a missile during Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
People tour a memorial with U.S. flags set next to the Soldiers and Sailors Monument by the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund for Memorial Day, in Boston, Massachusetts.
