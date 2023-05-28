Accessibility links

May 28, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A long exposure photo shows Mount Merapi volcano releasing hot lava at the Srumbung village in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia.
People wait at a bus stop in front of a destroyed building during the presidential runoff vote in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
A couple walks through the Memorial Day Flag Garden on Boston Common, May 27, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.&nbsp;
Indian police detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (C) with others while attempting to march to India&#39;s new parliament, just as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delh,&nbsp;during a protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, the wrestling federation chief, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.
