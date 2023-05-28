Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 28, 2023
May 28, 2023 1:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A long exposure photo shows Mount Merapi volcano releasing hot lava at the Srumbung village in Magelang, Central Java, Indonesia.
2
People wait at a bus stop in front of a destroyed building during the presidential runoff vote in the quake-hit city of Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
3
A couple walks through the Memorial Day Flag Garden on Boston Common, May 27, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.
4
Indian police detain wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (C) with others while attempting to march to India's new parliament, just as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delh, during a protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, the wrestling federation chief, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.
Load more
May 28, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
May 26, 2023
Day in Photos
May 25, 2023
Day in Photos
May 24, 2023
Day in Photos
May 23, 2023
Day in Photos
May 22, 2023
Day in Photos
May 21, 2023
Day in Photos
May 19, 2023
Day in Photos
May 18, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG