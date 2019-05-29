Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

May 29, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Palestinian boys play with a donkey in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
1 Palestinian boys play with a donkey in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.
Indian residents fetch drinking water from a well in the outskirts of Chennai.
2 Indian residents fetch drinking water from a well in the outskirts of Chennai.
People gather in front of the sea, coloured red, during a pilot whale hunt in Torshavn, Faroe Islands.
3 People gather in front of the sea, coloured red, during a pilot whale hunt in Torshavn, Faroe Islands.
The self-energy producing multihull &quot;Energy Observer&quot; sails off the coast of the Swedish capital, Stockholm, May 28, 2019.
4 The self-energy producing multihull "Energy Observer" sails off the coast of the Swedish capital, Stockholm, May 28, 2019.

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG