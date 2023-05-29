Accessibility links
Day in Photos
May 29, 2023
May 29, 2020
May 29, 2023 2:18 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Ukrainian soldier covers his ears while firing a mortar at Russian positions on the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region.
2
People take cover at metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
U.S. Marine Corp Staff Sgt. Tim Chambers salutes during the "Rolling to Remember" motorcycle rally, successor to "Rolling Thunder," in Washington, May 28, 2023.
4
Avery Carlin of Arlington, rests by the headstone of her uncle U.S. Army Cpl. Michael Avery Pursel as she visits Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery with her family on Memorial Day, in Arlington, Virginia.

