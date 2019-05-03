Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

May 3, 2019

update
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A woman in Paris, France, takes a picture of a street sign in tribute to Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, two French journalists killed on Nov, 2, 2013 in Mali, and French photojournalist Camille Lepage murdered on May 12, 2014 in Central African Republic.
1 A woman in Paris, France, takes a picture of a street sign in tribute to Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, two French journalists killed on Nov, 2, 2013 in Mali, and French photojournalist Camille Lepage murdered on May 12, 2014 in Central African Republic.
Souvenirs are seen on display in a shop window in Windsor as excitement builds ahead of the birth of the child of Britain&#39;s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
2 Souvenirs are seen on display in a shop window in Windsor as excitement builds ahead of the birth of the child of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
People gather holding a portrait of Thailand&#39;s King Maha Vajiralongkorn along a sidewalk near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, ahead of King Vajiralongkorn&#39;s coronation which will take place from May 4 to 6.
3 People gather holding a portrait of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn along a sidewalk near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, ahead of King Vajiralongkorn's coronation which will take place from May 4 to 6.
A woman wears a derby hat during the 145th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY. (Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports)
4 A woman wears a derby hat during the 145th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY. (Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports)

Load more

See comments

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG