May 3, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A parent escorts her child following a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia.
2 The Gold State Coach is ridden alongside members of the military during a full overnight dress rehearsal of the Coronation Ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in London, Britain.
3 A prisoner who is being released smiles from a bus outside the Insein prison in Yangon. Myanmar's junta pardoned 2,153 prisoners jailed under a law that criminalizes encouraging dissent against the military.
4 A wounded woman sits outside a train station hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine.

