Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 3, 2023
May 03, 2023 2:57 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A parent escorts her child following a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia.
2
The Gold State Coach is ridden alongside members of the military during a full overnight dress rehearsal of the Coronation Ceremony of Britain’s King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort in London, Britain.
3
A prisoner who is being released smiles from a bus outside the Insein prison in Yangon. Myanmar's junta pardoned 2,153 prisoners jailed under a law that criminalizes encouraging dissent against the military.
4
A wounded woman sits outside a train station hit by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine.
Load more
May 3, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
May 2, 2023
Day in Photos
May 1, 2023
Day in Photos
April 30, 2023
Day in Photos
April 28, 2023
Day in Photos
April 27, 2023
Day in Photos
April 26, 2023
Day in Photos
April 25, 2023
Day in Photos
April 24, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG