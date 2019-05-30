Accessibility links
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA Learning English
VOA Learning English
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
May 30, 2019
May 30, 2019 2:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Taiwan's AH-64E Apache attack helicopter launches flares during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan.
2
South Korean soldiers show their skills of martial arts during a drill as part of the Ulchi Taeguk exercises in Goyang.
3
A man rests while reading the Koran at the Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan in Sana'a, Yemen.
4
Women carry water pitchers to their houses in Thane district in the western state of Maharashtra, India.
May 30, 2019
