Day in Photos

May 30, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Taiwan's AH-64E Apache attack helicopter launches flares during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan.
2 South Korean soldiers show their skills of martial arts during a drill as part of the Ulchi Taeguk exercises in Goyang.
3 A man rests while reading the Koran at the Grand Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan in Sana'a, Yemen.
4 Women carry water pitchers to their houses in Thane district in the western state of Maharashtra, India.

