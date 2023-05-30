Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 1:43 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A
Long March
rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-16 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China.
2
A local resident walks among damaged cars as leaving a multi-story residential building, partially destroyed after night drone attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukraine said it had downed 29 out of 31 drones, mainly over Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the latest Russian barrage - the third on the capital in 24 hours.
3
Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C-L) and Burundi Foreign Minister and international cooperation Albert Nshingiro (C-R) look on as Lavrov is welcomed by Burundian traditional drummers upon his arrival at the Melchior Ndadaye International Airport in Bujumbra.
Load more
May 30, 2023
