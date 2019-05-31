Accessibility links

May 31, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Secondary school graduates play in a fountain as they celebrate the last day of school, traditionally called the 'last bell' in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 A gale of wind lifts Pope Francis' cassock upon his face as he boards a plane upon his departure for a three-day trip to Romania at Rome's Fiumicino airport, Italy.
3 People sit under the Margaret Bridge near the site of a ship accident, which killed several people, on the Danube river in Budapest, Hungary.
4 An Afghan man inspects the broken glass from his garage at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

