Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 31, 2023
May 31, 2023 2:13 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People hold a giant Serbian flag during a protest in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs began gathering in front of the city hall in their repeated efforts to take over the offices of one of the municipalities where ethnic Albanian mayors took up their posts last week.
2
Elise Cournoyer, 14, from Richmond, Vermont., competes during the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
3
People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain in New Taipei City as typhoon Mawar approaches on the east coast of Taiwan.
4
A dehydrated patient is given water as he receives treatment at a field hospital in Kanana, Hammanskraal. An outbreak of cholera has killed at least 23 people near South Africa's capital of Pretoria, as city officials urged residents of Hammanskraal and surrounding areas not to drink from the tap, adding water tankers were being supplied.
May 31, 2023
