Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Press Freedom
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:05 - 15:30
Opioid Epidemic Update
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nightline Africa
Nightline Africa
Day in Photos
May 5, 2019
May 05, 2019 1:46 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn is seen during his coronation procession, in Bangkok.
2
People are seen heading toward the bridge as they return from the coronation procession for Thailand's newly crowned King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok.
3
Moto3 rider Tatsuki Suzuki of Japan, right, takes a curve during the Spanish Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Angel Nieto racetrack in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain.
4
North Korean military conducts a "strike drill" for multiple launchers and tactical guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill, May 4, 2019, in this photo supplied by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Load more
May 5, 2019
See comments
Comments sorting:
Newest
Newest
Oldest
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
May 3, 2019
Day in Photos
May 2, 2019
Day in Photos
May 1, 2019
Day in Photos
April 30, 2019
Day in Photos
April 29, 2019
Day in Photos
April 28, 2019
Day in Photos
April 26, 2019
Day in Photos
April 25, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments