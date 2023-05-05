Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
May 5, 2023
May 05, 2023 1:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Art school students give final touches to paintings depicting Britain's King Charles III ahead of his coronation, in Mumbai, India.
Military medics evacuate a wounded Ukrainian serviceman from a front-line medical stabilization point near the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
People search for items to sell at the Alue Liem landfill in Lhokseumawe, Indonesia.
An activist of the "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) stops a vehicle during a protest for a speed limit on highways as well as for affordable public transport, in Vienna, Austria.
May 5, 2023
