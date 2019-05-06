Accessibility links
May 6, 2019
May 06, 2019 2:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Students attend a Quran recital class during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Islamic Boarding School in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
2
Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead the Holy Mass with First Communions at Most Holy Heart of Jesus church in Rakovski, Bulgaria.
3
Thailand's royal family from left; Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, daughter, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti, son, Princess Bajrakitiyabha, daughter, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida wave to an audience from the balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace during the coronation ceremony in Bangkok.
4
Britain's Prince Harry speaks to the members of the media at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, after his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy.
May 6, 2019
