Search
May 7, 2019
May 07, 2019 2:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo celebrate with their children after being freed from prison in Yangon, Mayanmar. after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. The journalists jailed for their reporting on the Rohingya crisis freed in a presidential amnesty after a vigorous global campaign -- and backroom diplomacy -- for their release.
2
Ahmad Sayed Rahman, a five-year-old Afghan boy who lost his right leg when he was hit by a bullet in the crossfire of a battle, dances with his prosthetic leg at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hospital for war victims and the disabled, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3
A Palestinian holds his belongings in his house that was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, Gaza City.
4
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, and Commander-in-Chief of the Graund Forces and Victory Parade Commander Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov, center right, salute to soldiers as they are driven along Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow.
May 7, 2019
