May 7, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo celebrate with their children after being freed from prison in Yangon, Mayanmar. after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar. The journalists jailed for their reporting on the Rohingya crisis freed in a presidential amnesty after a vigorous global campaign -- and backroom diplomacy -- for their release.
Ahmad Sayed Rahman, a five-year-old Afghan boy who lost his right leg when he was hit by a bullet in the crossfire of a battle, dances with his prosthetic leg at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hospital for war victims and the disabled, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
A Palestinian holds his belongings in his house that was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, Gaza City.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, and Commander-in-Chief of the Graund Forces and Victory Parade Commander Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov, center right, salute to soldiers as they are driven along Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow.
