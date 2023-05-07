Accessibility links
May 7, 2023
May 07, 2023 1:17 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Musicians play their instruments as people sit at long tables to eat their lunch as part of the Big Lunch celebration in London. The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III.
Afaf, 10, a Sudanese refugee, who fled with her family the violence in their country, rides a donkey loaded with straw, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad.
Men dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in the annual Salt March in Durban, South Africa.
Families hug each other in a reunification meeting for relatives separated by deportation and immigration, in the Rio Bravo river borderline between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 6, 2023.
