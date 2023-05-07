Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

May 7, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Musicians play their instruments as people sit at long tables to eat their lunch as part of the Big Lunch celebration in London.&nbsp;The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III.
1 Musicians play their instruments as people sit at long tables to eat their lunch as part of the Big Lunch celebration in London. The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III.
Afaf, 10, a Sudanese refugee, who fled with her family the violence in their country, rides a donkey loaded with straw, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad.
2 Afaf, 10, a Sudanese refugee, who fled with her family the violence in their country, rides a donkey loaded with straw, near the border between Sudan and Chad in Koufroun, Chad.
Men dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in the annual Salt March in Durban, South Africa.
3 Men dressed as Mahatma Gandhi participate in the annual Salt March in Durban, South Africa.
Families hug each other in a reunification meeting for relatives separated by deportation and immigration, in the Rio Bravo river borderline between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 6, 2023.
4 Families hug each other in a reunification meeting for relatives separated by deportation and immigration, in the Rio Bravo river borderline between Ciudad Juarez, Mexico and El Paso, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 6, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG