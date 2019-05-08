Accessibility links

May 8, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England,
2 French President Emmanuel Macron's convoy drives up the Champs Elysees avenue to mark Victory Day at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
3 Officials guide students off a bus and into a recreation center where they were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, May 7, 2019.
4 A volunteer arranges food plates for the people to break fast during the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, May 7, 2019.

